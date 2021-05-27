Relief Rally in Plug Power (PLUG) Could Propel the Stock Higher

Apart from the generic fall in green energy stocks, Plug Power stock fell following its announcement about reinstating its accounts. On May 14, the company filed its reinstatements for 2018, 2019, and 2020. There were some changes here and there but the company's overall picture didn't change following the accounting changes. The stock soared by 12 percent on May 14. The market had already factored in a lot of negatives from the reinstatements and the relatively minor changes led to the stock surge. A major overhang has been lifted from the stock.