Piccolo Inu Is a Solid Penny Crypto, Has Potential Catalysts

More countries are gradually embracing cryptocurrencies. For example, the U.S. wants to let banks get more involved in the crypto business. Authorities think that stablecoins like Tether have great potential as a means of payment.

Many brands are moving to accept crypto payments and launching NFT programs to bolster their marketing activities. Coca-Cola, Nike, and McDonald’s are among the major businesses jumping on the NFT bandwagon. Even sports leagues like the NBA and NFL have embraced the NFT concept.