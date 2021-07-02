NIO Stock Forecast: Reddit's WallStreetBets Might Take It to the Moon

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NIO) is getting popular on Reddit groups. It's among the top discussion topics on WallStreetBets. The group has liked EV (electric vehicle) stocks. Workhorse, Tesla, Fisker, and Nikola are some of the EV names that have been featured among the top discussion topics on the subreddit. What’s the forecast for NIO stock as Reddit traders take interest in the company?

NIO stock has been on an uptrend. The stock was about to test the $30 price level in May but has since rebounded. There has been an uptrend in all of the EV stocks including Tesla, which has helped buoy the sentiments. Churchill Capital IV (IV), which will merge with Lucid Motors later in July, has also rebounded from the lows.