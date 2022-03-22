What Are the Rules for NFL Teams When It Comes to Crypto Sponsorships?

While it may have taken a while, the NFL is slowly lifting its restrictions on teams being able to make partnership deals with crypto exchanges. The league office felt pressure from teams and players in recent months, especially when Coinbase had its own Super Bowl ad this year. At the time, teams were restricted from running similar advertisements. On March 22, the league sent a memo out to the 32 teams. They will be allowed to seek blockchain sponsorships, but there are a few catches.