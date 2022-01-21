Neymar Purchased 2 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs—What Others Does He Own?

At the time of minting, BAYC NFTs sold for 0.08 ETH (Ethereum) or $224 (based on today’s value of ETH) but that quickly changed as the project grew in popularity. Currently, the price for a BAYC NFT starts around mid-$200,000 and goes well into $300,000 and higher. How much did Neymar pay for his BAYC NFT and what other NFTs is he hiding in his portfolio?