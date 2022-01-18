Move over Bored Ape Yacht Club, there’s a new NFT taking center stage. Within seven days after its release, PhantaBear NFT has surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club’s previous record trading volume.What is PhantaBear?The teddy-bear-themed PhantaBear NFT is an Ethereum-based NFT collection that launched on New Year’s Day 2022 by the new NFT platform Ezek. Ezek was founded by Taiwanese actor Will Liu, film producer Mark Geng, and serial tech entrepreneur Ed Ow.PhantaBear is a collaboration between Ezek and Asian pop star Jay Chou’s fashion brand PHANTACi. Chou has appeared in films including The Green Hornet and Now You See Me 2. He has also released eight platinum pop albums.Each algorithmically created PhantaBear is featured wearing clothes and accessories from the PHANTACi collection.What do PhantaBear NFTs cost?Less than 40 minutes after the 10,000-piece PhantaBear NFT collection was released, it was sold out. Since its release, the value of each PhantaBear NFT has tripled. According to NFTStats.com, the average price for the PhantaBear NFTs on Jan. 18 was $15,900.The top-selling PhantaBear NFT #9999 is listed for $463,000 and the second most popular, PhantaBear #9792, has a price of $373,000.The trading volume for PhantaBear surged to $63.82 million with its lowest floor price at 4 Ether (roughly $13,200), reports Markets Insider.It's the first time in history that an NFT series has risen to the top of the global sales rankings in such a short period. PhantaBear is breaking records originally set by the Bored Ape and Cryptopunk NFT series, Ezek officials said in a statement.PhantaBear NFT owners get special membership perks.Owners of PhantaBear NFTs get more than just the artwork. Each digital collectible also acts as an exclusive membership card to the Ezek Club, which gives its owner special perks. The perks include ticket access to virtual concerts and premium venues and a 10 percent discount in PHANTACi stores around the globe.Each PhantaBear has a unique set of traits that unlocks varying levels of access and perks for its owner, the Ezek Club website reads."In the future, Ezek.io plans to continually expand unique NFTs, as well as collaborate with other celebrities and popular artists. We hope to add value not only through art but also by pushing the limits of NFT. I believe NFT is a deep technology, and we've only scratched the surface,” Ed Ow, Ezek's chief technical officer, told Viveverse.NFT sales surpassed $12 billion in 2021.The success of the PhantaBear NFT is indicative of the increasing popularity of NFTs for investors. Over $12 billion in NFT sales on the Ethereum blockchain were recorded in 2021, reports Markets Insider.How can you buy PhantaBear NFTs?If you’re interested in buying your own PhantaBear NFT, you can do so on the Ezek website or the OpenSea NFT marketplace. Buyers should beware of other sites selling PhantaBear NFTs because several fake channels have been created to cheat buyers, reports Appcraver.com.