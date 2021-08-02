Will Polygon (MATIC), 'Ethereum's Internet of Blockchain,' Reach $100?

Founded by Jaynti Kanan i, Sandeep Nailwal , and Anurag Arjun , and formerly known as "Matic," Polygon is a combination of PoS (Proof-of-Stake) and the Plasma framework. Plasma is a specific framework for easily creating decentralized applications that can interact seamlessly with each other. The Layer 2 (L2) scaling platform bridges ways between multiple blockchain networks making data transfer and value straightforward.

MATIC is the native token to the Matic Network. Having already created a Polygon Bridge and Matic wallet, those who are interested can move funds from the Ethereum Network to the Matic Network via the bridge and stake their MATIC to earn rewards.

To ensure that the network is seeded well enough until transaction fees gain traction, Matic allocates 12 percent of its total supply of 10 billion tokens to fund the staking rewards. These rewards are mainly meant to jump-start the network. However, in the long run, the protocol is intended to sustain itself on the basis of transaction fees. In anticipation for the launch of its mainnet, MATIC hit an all-time-high of $2.45 in May when many other cryptocurrencies were on a downtrend. MATIC trades on 95 exchanges with the top exchanges being Coinbase, Binance, and FTX. Polygon's market cap is $6.74 billion. It ranks at 18 in the charts with a circulating supply of 6,424,735,804 out of its total.