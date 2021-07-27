Is Cosmos Crypto a Good Investment? What to Know Before You Invest

First, Tendermint is behind the network and consensus used in the Cosmos Hub. The consensus mechanism is based on a validators and delegation system. The first 125 validators are in charge of voting who will be creating the next blocks on the blockchain, known as validators. ATOM holders choose what validators they will delegate their assets to—in this way, they vote for the next creators of blocks. Those who are run validators and are good actors are rewarded with ATOMs.

Like other PoS blockchains, users are rewarded for delegating their ATOMs to a validator. The reward rates vary between different validators. However, delegating on the Cosmos network is a bit different. First, when delegating Atoms to a validator, users can't use these for any transactions. ATOMs are essentially locked away while they're delegating them. While they are locked, these ATOMs aren't accessible and belong to the user who has locked and delegated them. Through the mechanism of slashing, both validators and delegators can be punished. If they don't act appropriately, they will lose some of their assets due to the mechanism.