Senator Lisa Murkowski Says She’s Not a “Never-Question, Rubber-Stamp Republican”

Murkowski told The New York Times she knows she might not be re-elected to the U.S. Senate. “It may be that Alaskans say, ‘Nope, we want to go with an absolute, down-the-line, always, always, 100-percent, never-question, rubber-stamp Republican,” she added. “And if they say that that’s the way that Alaska has gone—kind of the same direction that so many other parts of the country have gone—I have to accept that. But I’m going to give them the option.”