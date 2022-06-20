Larry Summers Predicts a Recession, While Biden Says It’s ‘Not Inevitable’

On his recession prediction, Summers said, “I base that on the fact that we haven’t had a situation like the present with inflation above 4 percent and unemployment beyond 4 percent without a recession following within a year or two.” U.S. inflation has far from “transitory,” as the Fed first saw it. Instead of peaking as some predicted, U.S. inflation rose 8.6 percent year-over-year in May, the most since 1981.