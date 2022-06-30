Jim Chanos’s Short Positions Are Doing Well in 2022

Most recently, Chanos has been betting against “legacy” data centers. He's raising more than $200 million for a fund that will take short positions in U.S.-listed real estate investment trusts. In an interview, he said, “This is our big short right now.” He added, “The story is that although the cloud is growing, the cloud is their enemy, not their business. Value is accruing to the cloud companies, not the bricks-and-mortar legacy data centers.”