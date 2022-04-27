Why IBM's Current Dividend Increase Is More of a Token Dividend Raise

IBM stock has given a slightly negative return YTD but that's due to the changing macroeconomic landscape, including high inflation that's leading to higher interest rates as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. All in all, IBM's fundamentals seem to be improving and the company expects to generate a strong free cash flow. This should be enough to put investors’ concerns regarding a future dividend cut to rest. However, they should keep an eye on the company’s high net debt position, especially amid rising rates.