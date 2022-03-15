Why Is There a Potassium Iodide Shortage Amid the Russia-Ukraine War?

The CDC also elaborated that table salt and foods rich in iodine don't contain enough iodine to block radioactive iodine from getting into your thyroid gland. People shouldn't use table salt or food as a substitute for KI. People should only use products that have been approved by the FDA. The FDA has approved two different forms of KI (potassium iodide) — tablets and liquid.

Tablets come in two strengths, 130 milligrams (mg) and 65 mg. The tablets have lines on them so that they may be cut into smaller pieces for lower doses.