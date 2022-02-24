Russian Forces Have Taken Over the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Site — But Why?

The Soviet government's attempt to cover up the severity of the disaster — including going ahead with a May Day parade through the radioactive area days later — stoked growing antipathy toward the communist government among Russians, Belarusians, and Ukrainians. While not the only reason the U.S.S.R. would fall in 1991, it's widely cited as one of the major precipitating events.

The disaster has long been a source of embarrassment and shame on Russia, and also the origin of some conspiracy theories. Some people to this day claim that the disaster was the result of an attack by the U.S. on the Soviet Union.