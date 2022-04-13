When Inflation Is High, Add Consumer Staple Stocks to Your Portfolio

When investors rebalance their portfolios amid high inflation, one thing they should check is if the inflation is accompanied by growth. The U.S. economy grew rapidly in 2021, growing at the fastest pace since 1984. It's expected to slow in Q1 2022 and the following quarters but still grow. In such circumstances, with both inflation and growth, it's usually good to stay invested or ramp up your investments in quality consumer staple stocks, such as Costco, Walmart, Procter & Gamble, and PepsiCo.