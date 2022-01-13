Why You Should Consider Stocks With Pricing Power Amid High Inflation

U.S. inflation as measured by the CPI rose 7 percent in 2021, which is the biggest rise since 1982. Over the last decade, central banks in developed markets have been taking steps to increase inflation. However, over the last year, inflation is running way above what central banks are comfortable with. In an inflationary environment, stocks with pricing power tend to do well. What are some of the pricing power stocks that you can consider in 2022?