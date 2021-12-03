Jim Chanos' Short Positions: DraftKings, DoorDash, AMC, IBM, and More

However, not all of Chanos’ shorts have worked out in his favor. One of his most famous bets has been against the EV pioneer and giant Tesla. He has been critical of Tesla’s vehicle quality, Elon Musk’s management style, and even said that the stock was virtually “worth zero.” Chanos has always been very skeptical regarding Tesla’s valuation. He doesn't think that Tesla has anything to support its higher valuation compared to its peers.