Carvana Laid Off Employees, Bought Vehicle Wholesaler on the Same Day

This was not the only announcement that the company made. In its SEC filing, Carvana mentioned that most of the layoffs have been in operational groups. The company also announced some incentives for laid-off employees such as four weeks of leave, extended healthcare coverage, and recruiting and résumé support. This has to do with its "right-sizing initiative." Carvana is trying to better align its staffing with sales volumes. The company also mentioned that its executive team is foregoing their salaries for the remainder of 2022 to help pay for departing members' severance pay.