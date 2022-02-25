Carvana Buys Adesa U.S. — What the $2.2 Billion Deal Means for Investors

On average, stock market analysts expect CVNA to see growth over the next 12 months. The stock is trading at $148.02 as of mid-day Feb. 25. In 12 months, analysts expect the stock to trade an average of $247.67 per share. Estimates range from a low of $155 per share to a high of $430 per share. Experts recommend investors hold or buy CVNA stock with a long-term outlook.