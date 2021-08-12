What Does Jeff Bezos Have in His Stock Portfolio? Here's a List

Jeff Bezos invests in a wide range of companies, with a great deal in technology-related firms.

Although Jeff Bezos isn't the CEO of Amazon anymore, he's still atop the list of the world’s richest people. Many people want to know what someone with a net worth of $191 billion does with such an unfathomable amount of money. Besides financing a trip to space, how does Bezos invest his money?

Article continues below advertisement

Bezos has investments in many companies and industries through his personal cash, Amazon, Bezos Expeditions, Nash Holdings LLC, and the Bezos Family Foundation, according to Yahoo Finance.

Biotechnology, agriculture technology, finance technology, and educational technology companies are some of the types of businesses Bezos has invested capital in. Some were made via Bezos’s own cash holdings, while many others came from Bezos Expeditions, which is a venture capital firm that he started.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: EVERFI Facebook

EVERFI: Bezos invested from his personal cash flow in the Series D round for EverFi in 2017. The educational technology company raised a total of $190 million in that round, although Bezos wasn't the lead investor.

Article continues below advertisement

Pilot: Bezos co-led a $100 million Series C funding round with Whale Rock Capital in Pilot in March 2021. The company provides back-office software and tax assistance to startups and small businesses.

Nextdoor: Bezos invested in a Series B for private social media app Nextdoor in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Plenty: Bezos participated in the 2017 Series B for the vertical farming startup Plenty. The round totaled $200 million, although Bezos was only one of the multiple investors. Airbnb: In 2011, Bezos was an investor in the early stages of Airbnb.

Grail: Grail, a healthcare company that's developing early cancer-detection tests, was one firm that Bezos and Bill Gates invested in for its Series A round.

Article continues below advertisement

Juno Therapeutics: Bezos has invested in the cancer therapy firm Juno Therapeutics. Mark43: Bezos Expeditions invested in Mark43, which is a public safety software platform, for both its Series B and Series C fundraising rounds.

Fundbox: Bezos Expeditions invested in this fintech startup helping people grow their small businesses via access to credit.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lookout Facebook

Lookout: According to Yahoo Finance, Bezos invested in the cybersecurity platform Lookout in 2014. Uber: Bezos invested in the ride-hailing platform Uber during its Series B round in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Domo: A company that connects CEOs to their employees via data analytics and software-as-a-service, Domo received funding from Bezos in 2013.

Breakthrough Energy Ventures: Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Gates, aims to help the world get to zero carbon emissions. Bezos is an investor and a board member for the company, which invests in promising green technology startups.

Article continues below advertisement

Mindstrong Health: This company focuses on mental health and early mental illness detection to improve care and outcomes. Bezos Expeditions backed the company in 2018 for its $15 million Series B round.

Nautilus Biotechnology: A company that built a prototype to measure the human proteome (set of proteins) to aid in drug discovery and diagnostics, Nautilus Biotechnology has received funding from Bezos Expeditions and from Amazon.