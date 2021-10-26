Jasmy Price Prediction Into 2025 Shows a Limited Upside Potential

One of the rumors going around for Jasmy on social media sites such as Twitter and Stocktwits is that it is about to get a Binance listing. Coinbase listed the coin on October 9, which led to a huge spike in the token’s price, but the Coinbase Effect was not long-lasting. This is also evident from the price performance of JASMY, which has dropped by nearly 30 percent from the highs it reached shortly after its Coinbase listing. Crypto investors are interested to know JASMY's long-term price prediction into 2025.