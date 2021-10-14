Jasmy Coin's Recent Gains Might Not Be Sustainable for Long

Jasmy provides an IoT (internet of things) platform, which aims to decentralize the process of coordinating networks of data and devices. It does so with the help of storing and computing data on a decentralized storage network, IPFS.

Jasmy claims that it values the concept of data democracy, which means that it aims to return all the personal data files to the hands of the individuals it belongs to. In the new era of information, Jasmy wants to create an environment where data can be exchanged securely as valuables. JASMY is an Ethereum token that powers Jasmy. The coin can also be used to transfer tokens between devices and as payment for network services.