Cardano (ADA) Is Ready for Another Leg Up With New Partnerships

After Cardano added smart-contract capabilities to its network and made some key announcements at its summit, investor interest in the coin has soared. ADA has more than doubled since the end of Jul. 2021 and has gained more than 1,100 percent year-to-date. Among cryptocurrencies, it has been one of the most active in 2021 in terms of technology development. What's Cardano's (ADA) price prediction for the end of 2021?