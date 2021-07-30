What the Sell-Off in Nikola and RIDE Means for Lucid Motors Stock

The sell-off in startup electric vehicle companies has intensified this week. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) has hit its 52-week low, while Nikola (NKLA) stock has also tumbled. What does the fall in these stocks mean for Lucid Motors (LCID)? Recently, the company listed through a reverse merger with Churchill Capital IV (CCIV).

There are multiple similarities between RIDE and NKLA stock . Both of the companies went public in 2020 through a SPAC reverse merger. Also, they are both building vehicles at their own facilities.

RIDE and Nikola stocks fall

Another similarity between RIDE and Nikola stock is the fact that both of the companies were accused of fraud in a short-seller report from Hindenburg Research. After the reports, there were top-level shakeups at both of the companies. While Nikola founder Trevor Milton left Nikola in 2020, Lordstown’s CEO and CFO resigned recently.

Lordstown and Nikola both have a General Motors (GM) connection. While Lordstown gets its name from the Lordstown facility that it acquired from GM, Nikola partnered with the company last year. However, GM’s partnership with Nikola was scaled down after Hindenburg’s allegations.

Milton has been indicted on three charges of criminal fraud and is out on a $100 million bond. Nikola and Lordstown are in the advanced production stage and are expected to deliver vehicles soon. Both of the companies need cash to bridge the cash burn and tide over the current cash crunch.

