Why You Should Buy FTCV Stock Now Before the eToro Merger

eToro launched its platform in the U.S. just over two years ago and has seen remarkable growth in recent months. In the third quarter of 2021, eToro said it added over 1.6 million new registered users and generated a net trading income of $175.9 million, representing 56 percent year-over-year growth. The company executed more than 106 million trades on its platform in the third quarter of 2021, compared with 82 million in 2020's third quarter.