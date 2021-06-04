Will FTCV Stock Bounce Back or Keep Falling Before the eToro Merger?

FTCV assigned eToro a pro forma EV (enterprise value) of $9.6 billion. Based on this EV and eToro’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 9.4x and 8.0x, respectively. The company’s EV-to-sales multiple for 2025 looks much more attractive at 3.8x.

Later in 2021, Robinhood plans to go public with a potential valuation of about $40 billion. On June 1, SoFi went public through the Chamath Palihapitiya-led IPOE SPAC at a valuation of $8.7 billion.