Why eToro Looks Like a Better Stock to Buy Now Than Robinhood

Based on FTCV’s current price, eToro has a pro forma equity value of $10.9 billion. Based on this value and eToro’s projected net revenues, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2025 are 13.5x and 5.1x, respectively.

Robinhood plans to offer 55 million shares at $38–$42 per share and seeks a valuation of about $35 billion. In 2020, the company’s net revenues surged by 245 percent YoY to $958.8 million. The IPO terms put the company’s 2020 price-to-sales multiple at 36.5x.