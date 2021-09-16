Can Reddit Traders Make IronNet the Next AMC or GME?

IronNet Cybersecurity (IRNT), which was listed recently through a SPAC reverse merger, has been on a fire. It rose over 37 percent on Sept. 15 and closed near the day’s highs. The stock is again higher sharply on Sept. 16 and is also getting popular on Reddit group WallStreetBets. How high can IRNT stock go and is there an epic short squeeze in the cards?

Lately, there has been a flurry of short squeezes in SPACs around the merger time. Many of the SPAC stockholders have been opting for redemption, which lowers the outstanding share count and leads to a short squeeze. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (LWAC) was a perfect example where 97 percent of stockholders opted for redemption.

IronNet stock Reddit

WallStreetBets created a buzz with short squeezes in names like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC). It was a new phenomenon in the U.S. stock markets, which were acting as a cohort. Retail traders took on Wall Street hedge funds and triggered epic short squeezes.

Reddit traders are bullish in IRNT stock and a post calls it “one of the greatest opportunities retail has ever seen.” The post describes the short squeeze in IronNet stock as “absolutely insane.” The post talks about the high borrowing fee in IRNT stock and the availability of few shares. Also, the float is lower in IronNet, which makes it more susceptible to a short squeeze.

The post said that IronNet is a “legitimate” candidate for a gamma squeeze and compared the opportunity to the first run-up in GME stock.

It's worth noting that while IronNet reported decent earnings and maintained the guidance, the price action after the earnings release is at odds with the earnings. The steep rise that the stock has seen over this week reminds me of the rally in some of the other meme stocks most of which now trade way below their highs.

