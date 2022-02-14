Indra Nooyi: Former PepsiCo CEO and Top Female Executive Still Earns Millions

Indra Nooyi: Former PepsiCo CEO and Top Female Executive Still Earns MillionsBy Anuradha Garg
Feb. 14 2022, Published 10:37 a.m. ET
Indian-American business executive Indra Nooyi is the former CEO of PepsiCo and was ranked fourth on Forbes’ list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2014.
She was also listed as number one on Fortune magazine's list of The Most Powerful Women in Business from 2006 to 2010.
Indra Nooyi was born in Chennai, India, and moved to the U.S. in 1978 to attend the Yale School of Management. She completed a master’s degree in Public and Private Management from Yale in 1980 before working her way up the ladder of major U.S. companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, and finally PepsiCo.
So, what's Nooyi’s net worth amid all of her success?
Indra Nooyi
Former CEO of PepsiCo
Net worth: $100 million
Indra Nooyi is the former CEO of PepsiCo and serves on the board of Amazon and the Connecticut Economic Resource Center.
Birthdate: October 28, 1955
Birthplace: Chennai, India
Birth name: Indra Krishnamurthy
Married: Raj Nooyi
Children: Two daughters, Preetha and Tara
Education: University of Madras (BS), Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (MBA), Yale University (MS)
How did Indra Nooyi’s career start?
Before going to Yale, Nooyi started her career in India and held jobs at Johnson & Johnson and Mettur Beardsell. After graduating from Yale in 1980, she joined the BCG as a strategy consultant. She also worked for Motorola and Asea Brown Boveri.
Nooyi joined PepsiCo in 1994 as the senior vice president of corporate strategy and development. She was promoted to the CEO position in 2006.
Nooyi was also one of the leading forces behind PepsiCo’s divestiture into Yum! Brands. She stepped down as the CEO of PepsiCo in 2018 and retired from the company in 2019.
Nooyi had many achievements while being PepsiCo CEO
Out of Nooyi's career of 24 years with PepsiCo, she remained the CEO for 12 years. However, she likes to think of it more as two six-year terms. In the first six years, she had to steer the company in the global financial crisis.
In the next six years, Nooyi and the company reaped the benefits of the transformation.
As the PepsiCo CEO, Nooyi also thwarted a bid to break up the company while doubling sales. Under her leadership, PepsiCo’s growth was very strong. She launched healthier snack options as one of the key categories to tap consumers' changing food preferences.
One of the most popular tales about Nooyi's time in the company was when she refused a higher paycheck in 2008. She kept corporation before herself. These strong work ethics made her very popular not only at her company but around the world.
Is Indra Nooyi married?
Indra Nooyi married Raj K. Nooyi, interim CEO of Plan International and global head of Supply Chain Management Center of Excellence, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1980. They have two daughters, Preetha and Tara.
They have also been living in the same house in Connecticut for over 30 years.
Indra Nooyi worked hard to accumulate her net worth.
According to Wealthy Persons, Nooyi’s net worth is estimated at $100 million. She's also the first Indian-born American businesswoman to have netted such a huge net worth. In 2011, Nooyi earned $17 million including a base salary of $1.6 million.
In 2017, her final year at PepsiCo, her salary had grown to $31 million.
A large part of Nooyi's fortune stems from the stock she accumulated while being the CEO of PepsiCo. According to Wealthy Persons, Nooyi оwnѕ mаnу рrореrtіеѕ, аnd hеr hоuѕе іn Grееnwісh іѕ worth an estimated $1.8 mіllіоn.
Currently, Nooyi is working as the co-director of the Connecticut Economic Resource Center and the co-chair of the nonprofit organization AdvanceCT. She also released her memoir, My Life in Full, in 2021.