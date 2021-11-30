How Many Indian CEOs Are There in the U.S.? 45 Counting Twitter's CEO

According to a study by the Global Indian Times, which was published in October 2021, there are Indian CEOs at 44 U.S. companies. If we add Twitter, the number rises to 45. Apart from the currently serving CEOs, several Indian-origin CEOs have led U.S. companies in the past as well. Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi and former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga are among the best-known Indian-origin CEOs who have retired.