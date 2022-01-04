Over 100,000 People Sign Up for Gettr After Joe Rogan Joins Platform

Similar to other apps, Gettr allows people to post photos, videos, news, text, and live-stream with the community. However, a certain feature that makes it stand out is that there's a 777 character limit for posts, which is more than twice as much as Twitter’s 280 character limit. Gettr also allows users to upload six pictures in one post, while Twitter only allows four per post. With the app still being fairly new, Gettr plans to add more unique features to the platform in the near future.