How to Buy Shiba Inu On the Public App, and Whether You Should

Over the last several years, cryptocurrencies have outperformed the stock market. Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be considered the hottest digital currency at the moment. The meme coin has risen by more than 5,370,000 percent since its debut in Aug. 2020 at $0.00000000051 per coin. However, as of this article's writing, SHIB had fallen 4.4 percent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002738.