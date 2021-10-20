How to Buy Shiba Inu Coin in New York—Not a Straightforward Process

Historically, Shiba Inu has surged in price after a tweet from none other than "the Dogefather," Elon Musk. Given its "tokenomics" and hanging on the success of Dogecoin (DOGE), many new investors hope that SHIB tokens will shine.

However, SHIB isn't readily available for everyone, especially people residing in states like New York. How are New York residents buying SHIB?