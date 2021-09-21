How to Transfer Funds From Coinbase to KuCoin—Simple Process

When transferring funds from one wallet to another, users must ensure that the exchanges support the coins that are being transferred and deposited into respective accounts. There are some tokens that are only supported with the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-20 tokens, while some are supported with the Binance Chain as BEP-20 tokens.

If users aren't sure which type of coins an exchange supports, it's best to inquire with support otherwise users run the risk of the funds not arriving in the account. Once all of the information regarding the funds is gathered and the support is confirmed, sending funds is just a click away. While there are factors to consider when transferring funds, it's much more simple and streamlined on platforms like Coinbase and KuCoin.