How to Buy SafeMoon on Trust Wallet — Is It a Good Investment?

Many investors are attracted to SafeMoon with hopes that it could explode like the meme cryptos Dogecoin and Shiba Inu before it. The upgrade to V2 and the team’s ambitious roadmap are the other sources of interest in Safemoon.

Following in Shiba Inu’s footsteps, SafeMoon is also venturing into the DeFi and NFT spaces. In the DeFi space, for example, the team plans to launch a crypto exchange and that could open another source of revenue from trading fees to help grow the projects.