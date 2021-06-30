NIO Stock Could Be Worth Way More Than Its Current Price

The market hasn't started to factor in the upside in NIO’s stock price from its international expansion yet. NIO has already announced its potential entry into Norway and Germany. International expansion is needed for the company to turn sustainably profitable. These small steps towards that goal should be met with applause from investors. In addition, an affordable EV could give a strong upside to the price.

All of these factors along with the hyper-growth phase NIO is going through deserve a re-rating in the stock price. NIO's current NTM EV-to-sales multiple of 12x is much lower than the multiple of 22x it was trading at the end of December 2020. A lot of positive multiples have materialized for the company. Therefore, the company commands a higher multiple. Applying the multiple NIO was trading at in December, its stock price should be closer to $85. While the stock might not reach this level soon due to the current negative market sentiment around growth stocks and particularly EV names, it's just a matter of time the stock crosses this level.