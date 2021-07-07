Can Reddit Traders Make Amazon a $2 Trillion Company?

Amazon (AMZN) stock rose 4.7 percent on July 6 and hit a new 52-week high. It was the first trading day for the company after founder Jeff Bezos quit as the CEO and Andy Jassy took over the position. AMZN stock has also become popular on Reddit group WallStreetBets, which has built its reputation by triggering a short squeeze in many stocks. How high will Amazon stock go and can Reddit traders make it a $2 trillion company?