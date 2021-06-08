Tilray Stock Rises Sharply, Reddit Traders Push for Short Squeeze

Tilray trades at an NTM EV-to-sales multiple of 10.5x, which looks attractively priced compared to other marijuana stocks. Canopy Growth and Cronos Group are trading at NTM EV-to-sales multiples of 14.4x and 22.4x, respectively.

The marijuana industry is still in the early stages with various business verticals poised to drive growth. Tilray’s recent merger deal with Aphria provides it the best platform for growth. The combined company has an advantage over its Canadian and U.S. competitors in the race to become the leading marijuana company in the U.S. In the short term, Tilray stock might fall and create better entry opportunities.