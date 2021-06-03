Tilray Stock Has a Bright Outlook, Good Time to Buy the Dip

Investors think that marijuana reform will make it simpler for marijuana manufacturers to do business, as well as increase the demand for recreational use. Tilray is one of the companies that should benefit. Recently, Tilray completed its merger deal with Aphria, which made it one of the largest marijuana companies by pro forma revenue. The merger deal gives the combined entity access to the old Tilray’s medical operations throughout Europe and Australia. It combined with Aphria’s recreational operations in Canada.

Tilray's Manitoba Harvest and Aphria's SweetWater are two other revenue drivers for the combined company. SweetWater is a major marijuana lifestyle branded craft brewer, while Manitoba distributes hemp granola and CBD products.

Tilray stock might witness another artificial rally soon. It has become a target of bullish retail investors on Reddit. The stock could keep rising on the short squeeze because it has a high short interest.