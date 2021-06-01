Why Tilray (TLRY) Stock Is Rising Amid Reddit Chatter

A group of retail investors on Reddit are targeting a short squeeze in Tilray stock again. Most of the discussion insists that TLRY stock is significantly undervalued and has the potential to explode. On May 28, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE Act) was reintroduced in Congress. If approved, this bill will decriminalize marijuana on the federal level by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act.