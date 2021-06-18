Could 23andMe (ME) Stock Rise Even Further?

A SPAC warrant gives common shareholders the right to buy stock at a certain price. If an investor wants to buy more shares, they can generally do so at a discount to the market price. The strike price of the VGAC warrant, like several other SPAC warrants, is $11.50. VGAC warrant holders can exercise their warrants either 30 days after the business combination's completion or 12 months from the closing of the IPO (whichever is later).