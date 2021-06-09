As the 23andMe Merger Approaches, VGAC Stock Looks Like a Steal

VGAC has given 23andMe a pro forma implied equity value of $4.45 billion. Meanwhile, at VGAC’s current stock price, 23andMe is valued at around $4.56 billion. After adjusting for its pro forma $984 million net cash, it would have an EV (enterprise value) of $3.58 billion. Based on this EV and 23andMe’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 14.5x and 14.0x, respectively. The company’s 2024 EV-to-sales multiple of 9.0x looks very attractive.