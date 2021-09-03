How Did Julia Haart Make Her Money? ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Star’s Career

My Unorthodox Life viewers see her lavish lifestyle on the Netflix reality show, but how did Julia Haart make her money?

Haart’s journey to fame and fortune started in 2013, when she left the orthodox Jewish community she had called home for most of her life. “I was 43 and knew nothing about the world,” she told People earlier this year, recalling that precipitous moment in her life. “I felt like a martian.”