What’s the Vanderbilt Family’s Net Worth Now?

Once considered the richest family of the Gilded Age, the Vanderbilt family now has a net worth that pales in comparison with what it was when Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt ran the show during the 19th century.

Television journalist and author Anderson Cooper, who is a descendant of the Vanderbilt family, chronicles the family’s life and wealth in his 2021 book, Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.

In his book, Cooper claims that there wasn’t much of the Vanderbilt fortune left when his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, died in 2019. Gloria was the last direct descendant of Commodore Vanderbilt, who built up the family fortune through his shipping, railroad, and real estate empire.

The Vanderbilt family fortune was once equal to $185 billion

As a well-known journalist and author, Cooper has a net worth of about $50 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. Although that's a good amount of money, it's a far cry from Commodore Vanderbilt’s net worth, which is estimated to have been equal to $185 billion at the time of his death in 1877.

Article continues below advertisement

Commodore Vanderbilt grew the family fortune from humble beginnings. As a child, Commodore could barely read and write. He dropped out of school when he was just 11 years old. At age 16, he borrowed money from his mother to buy a small boat. That single boat would eventually become an entire fleet of steamships, and a railroad empire would follow.

When Commodore died, he left most of his fortune to his oldest son, William Henry Vanderbilt. In just eight years, William doubled the fortune.