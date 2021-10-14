Who is Profiting From the Biltmore Estate? Owners Revealed

The Biltmore Estate is located in Asheville, North Carolina, and home to America’s largest home in the United States, with 250 rooms to be exact. The estate sits atop 8,000 acres of land and is currently owned by The Biltmore Company.

The Biltmore Company is a family-owned business, currently run by Bill Cecil Jr. and his children along with Dini Cecil Pickering and her children. Bill Cecil Jr. is the current president and CEO of The Biltmore Company.