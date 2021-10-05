Designer Telfar Clemens's Net Worth After Banner Pandemic Year

During a tough year when much of the fashion industry was forced to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations, one up-and-coming designer said he had “the best year.” In 2020, Telfar Clemens, a queer Liberian-American fashion designer, changed his business strategy just before the pandemic struck.

Clemens, whose line of clothing and accessories goes by simply “Telfar,” has won quite a few prestigious awards while promoting a “gospel of inclusivity” for the past fifteen years. What's the 35-year-old’s net worth today?

What does Telfar Clemens do?

Clemens, a designer of unisex clothing, launched his business, Telfar, in 2005 in New York City. His slogan is “It’s not for you—it’s for everyone.” Babak Radboy has been his business partner since 2013, but Clemens owns 100 percent of the business.

Article continues below advertisement

Telfar’s clothing is generally made up of casual items, such as jeans, track pants, and hoodies, that he reimagines to fit his style.

Source: Getty Images Telfar Clemens at a 2016 fashion event.

Article continues below advertisement

His company enjoyed a great year in 2020, largely thanks to a major shift in strategy. As The New York Times reported in Dec. 2020, Clemens had decided to avoid invitations to major events such as the Met Gala and move away from the wholesale business.

Clemens said that although he didn’t know it at the time, "When Covid came, rather than knocking us down like everyone else, we just rode that wave.”

Article continues below advertisement

One of Clemens’s most renowned products is his vegan leather shopping bag, which Lyst noted was one of the most popular items of 2020, seeing a 270 percent increase in searches from Aug. to Dec. 2020.

That shopping bag has garnered celebrity attention from the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Oprah Winfrey, who named it one of her famed “favorite things.” Priced at $150–$257, GQ called it a “delicious collision of status and affordability.” Most status-symbol items tend to run at much higher prices.

Article continues below advertisement