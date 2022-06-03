3 High-Yielding Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

Overall, Berkshire Hathaway's dividend income in 2022 should be much higher than in 2021. The company has increased its stake in Chevron, which has a dividend yield of 3.2 percent and is now the company’s third-largest holding. Also in 2022, Berkshire Hathaway expanded its investment portfolio by adding several new stocks. Buffett turned into a net buyer of stocks in the first quarter of 2022 after a gap of five quarters.