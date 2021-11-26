Will Grab Follow in Uber's and Didi's Footsteps after the AGC Merger?

When the merger between Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) and Southeast Asia-based ride-hailing company Grab was announced in April 2021, it was the biggest SPAC merger of all time. After some delay, the merger finally seems on track, and voting is scheduled for Nov. 30. The result will be the second Asian ride-hailing company listing on U.S. stock markets in 2021. The experience with Didi, the other ride-hailing IPO of 2021, hasn’t been pleasant. Will Grab be like Didi and Uber, which both trade below their IPO price?