Elon Musk May Start a New Social Media Platform in Lieu of Twitter Takeover

Despite the very serious moves Musk appears to be making to take over Twitter, many business experts think it's likely his interest in ownership within the social media space will wane. After all, he is already at the helm of several companies, most notably Tesla and SpaceX but also The Boring Company, which just raised $675 million in funding and is in the process of expansion.

He also owns Neuralink, a company developing neuroprosthetics to treat serious brain diseases. With all that on his plate, it doesn't seem likely, even for a notorious workaholic like Musk, to take on another project of this scale.