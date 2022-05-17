Elon Musk Blasts Biden for Not Doing Much and Prompting High Inflation

On May 16, during a podcast interview with All-in, Musk made a lot of comments about Biden and his administration. For one, he took a shot at Biden for the very high cost of inflation under him and even said that the U.S. could turn into Venezuela (it went through and is still going through a period of hyperinflation with it peaking at more than a million percent). He blamed high inflation on the higher rate of money printing than necessary. Jeff Bezos has also been critical of the Biden administration for overheating the economy.